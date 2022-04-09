Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.47. 345,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,115. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.