XML Financial LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM)

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period.

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of RFM stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $24.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.1062 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.