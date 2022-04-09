XML Financial LLC Buys 20,264 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.3% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,381,000 after purchasing an additional 440,101 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.6% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $224.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

