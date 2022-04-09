XML Financial LLC Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,408 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3.2% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 9.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

