XML Financial LLC Invests $221,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.55.

NYSE GWW opened at $518.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $527.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $491.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.88.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

