XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4,739.00

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,739 ($62.15) and traded as low as GBX 3,319.73 ($43.54). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 3,425 ($44.92), with a volume of 20,603 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on XP Power from GBX 6,225 ($81.64) to GBX 5,600 ($73.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get XP Power alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £675.92 million and a PE ratio of 30.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,027.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a GBX 36 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from XP Power’s previous dividend of $21.00. This represents a yield of 0.83%. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.83%.

About XP Power (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.