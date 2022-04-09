Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XPER. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xperi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Xperi alerts:

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.81.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Xperi had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $214.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xperi will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Xperi by 156.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xperi in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in Xperi by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi (Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.