Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,283 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $79.99 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

