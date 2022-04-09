Xponance Inc. Decreases Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.
CHE opened at $514.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $480.55 and a 200 day moving average of $481.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $539.87. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.53%.
Chemed Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
