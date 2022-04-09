Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,065 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,235 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,742,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,666,000 after acquiring an additional 537,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in NRG Energy by 324.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 486,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after buying an additional 371,861 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

NRG stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.25.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

