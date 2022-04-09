Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 202.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,858 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,603,000 after buying an additional 292,269 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,755,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,263,000 after buying an additional 40,021 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 413,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 112,504 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $4,948,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $10,617,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.89. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

