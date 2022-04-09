Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $244.71 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $545.11. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.66.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avis Budget Group (Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.