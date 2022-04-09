Xponance Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,399,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,797,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THC opened at $84.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on THC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

