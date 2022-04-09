Xponance Inc. Sells 341 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global downgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.32.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $47.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.41.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.