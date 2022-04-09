Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in WEX by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.77.

WEX stock opened at $167.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16,727.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.88. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $232.07.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.