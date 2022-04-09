XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $137.13

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 137.13 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 126 ($1.65). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 127 ($1.67), with a volume of 43,940 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market cap of £260.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 129.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 137.13.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to pension scheme trustees and sponsoring employers for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, member option exercises advice, and scheme benefit design advice.

