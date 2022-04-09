Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Price Target Raised to 540.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 500.00 to 540.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on YARIY. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 360.00 to 400.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $399.83.

Shares of YARIY opened at $27.89 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

