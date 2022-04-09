Yarbrough Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.80.

Abiomed stock traded down $2.99 on Friday, reaching $314.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,061. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.83, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.68. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,526. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

