Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on FND shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

FND traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $81.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,597. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.38 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.