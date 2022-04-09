Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 579.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,664 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $44.84. 9,615,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,559,510. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84. The company has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

