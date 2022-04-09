Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 54.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,091,000 after purchasing an additional 468,413 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,485,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 406.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 255,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,757,000 after purchasing an additional 205,301 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,319,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 255,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,954,000 after purchasing an additional 121,300 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.71.

DAVA traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.28. 134,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,303. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

