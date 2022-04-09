Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,810 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Trex by 6.1% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Trex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,754,000 after acquiring an additional 68,431 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 132,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TREX stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.33. 1,353,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,101. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average is $103.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.45. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $107.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.35.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

