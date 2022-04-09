Yarbrough Capital LLC Makes New $597,000 Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.05.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.57. 1,000,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,177. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $94.91 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.15.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

