Yarbrough Capital LLC Makes New $781,000 Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $29,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $2.77 on Friday, hitting $401.55. The stock had a trading volume of 513,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,924. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.77 and a 52-week high of $422.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

