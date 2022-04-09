Yarbrough Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Seagen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,628,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,524,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,714,569. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $4.28 on Friday, reaching $151.84. 2,975,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,890. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $192.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.08.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGEN. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

