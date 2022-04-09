Yarbrough Capital LLC Takes $402,000 Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRS. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in TriMas in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 99.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TriMas by 67.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TriMas in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.77. 94,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.72. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

TRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriMas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

In related news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Finley acquired 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

