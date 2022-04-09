yAxis (YAXIS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15,182.00

yAxis (YAXIS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, yAxis has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. yAxis has a market cap of $171,164.21 and approximately $15,182.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000434 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00045997 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.10 or 0.07581854 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,344.07 or 1.00104923 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

