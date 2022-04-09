yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,796.00

yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. One yieldfarming.insure coin can now be purchased for approximately $391.50 or 0.02281515 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, yieldfarming.insure has traded flat against the US dollar. yieldfarming.insure has a market capitalization of $18.31 million and approximately $2,796.00 worth of yieldfarming.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,742.52 or 0.99869608 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00063735 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.84 or 0.00268320 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.00 or 0.00320109 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012653 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00098090 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00137694 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005024 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001261 BTC.

yieldfarming.insure Coin Profile

yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. yieldfarming.insure’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,780 coins. yieldfarming.insure’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . yieldfarming.insure’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

yieldfarming.insure Coin Trading

