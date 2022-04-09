YouGov (LON:YOU) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,338.47

Shares of YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,338.47 ($17.55) and traded as low as GBX 1,210 ($15.87). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 1,320 ($17.31), with a volume of 131,195 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,247.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,338.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 116.81.

In other YouGov news, insider Alex McIntosh acquired 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,460 ($19.15) per share, with a total value of £306.60 ($402.10).

YouGov plc

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

