Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PacWest Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,353,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,682,000 after buying an additional 175,377 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $99,414,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,482,000 after buying an additional 117,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,406,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,364,000 after buying an additional 879,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.52. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $357.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

