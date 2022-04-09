Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $3.08 Million in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 104,227 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Simmons First National as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.78. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $199.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

