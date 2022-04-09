Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.29 Million Investment in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 99,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Arconic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arconic by 38.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,273,000 after buying an additional 149,437 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Arconic by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Arconic by 9.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Arconic by 10.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARNC stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.35.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

