Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 60,288 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,724,000 after acquiring an additional 32,002 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 11.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,029,000 after acquiring an additional 175,955 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 352.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 863,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after acquiring an additional 672,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $53,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,319 shares of company stock worth $1,358,781. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

WSFS stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. WSFS Financial’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.14%.

About WSFS Financial (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.