Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,839 Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Forward Air at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 2,216.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Forward Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FWRD. Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

FWRD stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.45.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $459.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

