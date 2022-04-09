Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $3.26 Million Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Primerica at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $134.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.41. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.22 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.74.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PRI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.29.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

