YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Shares of YPF opened at $5.14 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,324 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,321,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 913,907 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 111,600 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 165,379 shares during the last quarter. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.