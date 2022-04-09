Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Yum China in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum China’s FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.98.

Shares of YUMC opened at $41.72 on Friday. Yum China has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.96%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

