Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to Post $3.25 EPS

Brokerages expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) will announce $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.29. AMN Healthcare Services posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $9.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.06 to $9.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on AMN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 5,360 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $1,458,047.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,887 shares of company stock worth $5,716,178. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2,096.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 113,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.30. The company had a trading volume of 559,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,538. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $73.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.91 and its 200-day moving average is $108.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

