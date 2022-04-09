Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.51). AnaptysBio posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANAB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth $2,703,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at $6,081,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANAB opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $30.61. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

