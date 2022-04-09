Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) to post $168.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.31 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $169.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $693.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $696.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $748.96 million, with estimates ranging from $738.00 million to $759.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.08). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $45.40. 111,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,001. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.19. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth about $19,241,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,533,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,433,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

