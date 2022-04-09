Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to Announce $3.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.13. TransDigm Group reported earnings of $2.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $15.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.85 to $17.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $21.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.55 to $24.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

NYSE:TDG traded down $10.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $640.82. The company had a trading volume of 160,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,670. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $552.72 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $648.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.36.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

