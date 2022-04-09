Zacks: Analysts Expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Brokerages expect that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.94 billion. Arko posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $8.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Arko in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arko by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Arko by 2,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 50,053 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Arko by 477.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arko during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.14. 295,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,059. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. Arko has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Arko’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

