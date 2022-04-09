Zacks: Analysts Expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) will report ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.38). Gamida Cell also reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on GMDA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Gamida Cell by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 55,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,213. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

