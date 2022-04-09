Zacks: Analysts Expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.16 Million

Brokerages expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) to announce sales of $168.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.31 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $169.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $693.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $696.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $748.96 million, with estimates ranging from $738.00 million to $759.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HTLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of HTLF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.40. 111,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,001. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.