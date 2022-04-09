Zacks: Analysts Expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.11 Million

Analysts forecast that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $63.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.23 million. High Tide posted sales of $32.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that High Tide will report full year sales of $271.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.70 million to $285.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $373.88 million, with estimates ranging from $356.76 million to $400.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow High Tide.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. High Tide had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HITI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, High Tide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HITI. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of High Tide by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,539,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,677 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in High Tide in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in High Tide by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 38,931 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in High Tide by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HITI opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86. High Tide has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

High Tide Company Profile (Get Rating)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on High Tide (HITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.