Zacks: Analysts Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.20 Million

Brokerages predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $47.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $50.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $204.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $201.20 million to $207.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $215.50 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $218.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.24%.

MOFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MOFG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.44. 22,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,625. The company has a market cap of $493.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.96. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

