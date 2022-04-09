Zacks: Analysts Expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to Post $0.57 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.56. Premier posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Premier.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Premier had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Premier in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $36.51. The stock had a trading volume of 260,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Premier has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 40.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Premier by 84.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Premier in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Premier by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Premier by 57.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 63,343 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.