Zacks: Analysts Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $118.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.60 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $87.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $481.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.33 million to $493.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $514.39 million, with estimates ranging from $500.11 million to $528.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

RUTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 253,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,797. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $696.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.14. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,131,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,122,000 after purchasing an additional 122,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

