Zacks: Analysts Expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) will announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.76. Skechers U.S.A. posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers U.S.A..

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SKX shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

NYSE SKX opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,062.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.