Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.47). Coherus BioSciences reported earnings per share of ($2.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.32 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 224.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.50. 472,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,420. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

